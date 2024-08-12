International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to step down in 2025

Paris: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has announced that he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term after his present tenure ends in 2025. Bach informed of his decision on the concluding day of the 142nd IOC Session on the sidelines of the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The German lawyer, a former Olympian who won a gold medal in fencing in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, said he would step down at the end of his 12-year tenure in 2025 and will not try and change the IOC’s tenure cap of 12 years to extend his term at the helm. IANS

