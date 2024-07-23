Olympic athletes are ‘peace ambassadors’: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach

Paris: Hundreds of Olympic athletes representing their counterparts from the territories of all the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Refugee Olympic Team made a powerful call for peace here on Monday. Four days before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, these athletes gathered in a solemn moment in the Olympic Village. Wearing scarves with the message “Give peace a chance” and holding flags with the same words, they emphasised the powerful role that sport can play in fostering peace and mutual understanding.

The event held in the Olympic Village in Paris included athletes from NOCs whose countries are currently in conflict or war with each other.

“When our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, revived the Olympic Games 130 years ago –- right here in Paris –- he saw it as a way to promote peace among all nations and people of the world. He was a true ambassador for peace. Today, you –- the Olympic athletes –- you are the peace ambassadors of our time,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“You, the Olympic athletes, will show us how our world would be if we all lived in the same Olympic spirit of peaceful co-existence. You will compete fiercely against each other. At the same time, you are living peacefully together under one roof, here in the Olympic Village. You are respecting the same rules and most importantly you are respecting each other. In this way, you are sending a resounding message of peace from Paris to the world,” he said.

President Bach invited athletes to extend their call for peace: “Please share this call for peace with all your fans, your family and friends back home. In this way, our many voices will become one. This one voice will resonate all around the globe. May this call inspire all the political leaders of the world to take action for peace.” (IANS)

