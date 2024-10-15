International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final: Mega shooting event inaugurated

New Delhi: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) was ushered in here on Monday with a soiree, interspersed with several cultural dance performances, an artistic showcasing of sand art and a glitzy laser show.

The event, the season-ending showpiece for international shooting will see some of the biggest stars of shooting sport lighting up the course with their dazzling performances.

The event was formally declared opened at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range tournament venue by Chief Guest Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports & Labour and Employment. Also present on the occasion were Luciano Rossi, President, ISSF and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), besides several other dignitaries, Indian and international sport shooting legends, athletes and support staff.

A total of 131 top shooters of the world from 37 nations, including a strong squad of 23 from hosts India, will over the next three days (Oct 15, 16, 17) vie for the crown of the best shooter of the year in each of the 12 individual Olympic events, across the three disciplines of Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun. (IANS)

