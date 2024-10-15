Indian Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker reveals comeback plans

New Delhi: Indian Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker said that she will resume training in November and return to competitive shooting next year.

Bhaker, who won two medals at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, was talking to the media in Delhi ahead of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, scheduled to start in the national capital from Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Bhaker said, “I will be back for the training in November and to the match maybe by next year. I will follow all the action thoroughly. But my eyes will be on 10 metres event, the 25 metres event and the pistol events, since I am a pistol shooter.”

Bhaker said that her break from the shooting after Olympics was pre-decided by her and her coach Jaspal Rana.

“I do feel like competing. But before Olympics, my coach had told me to take three months off since I was facing injuries due to pistol recoil,” she added.

Bhaker also expressed happiness at being able to spend time with her family.

“I am happy that I got a chance to spend time with my family after a long time. I eat homemade food and enjoy it a lot,” she added. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: Ministry Of Ports, Shipping And Waterways Appoints Manu Bhaker As Brand Ambassador

Also Watch: