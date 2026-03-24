Inter's Serie A Lead Narrows After Fiorentina Draw; Como Thrives with Pisa Rout

MILAN: Inter Milan’s lead at the top of Serie A was cut to six points on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina, as upstart Como boosted its hopes of Champions League football by hammering Pisa 5-0. Cher Ndour’s 77th-minute tap-in earned Fiorentina a precious point in its bid to avoid relegation and slowed Inter’s charge to a 21st league title.

Fiorentina is two points above the drop zone after an excellent performance in Florence, which was all the more impressive for their reaction after Pio Esposito headed Inter in front inside the first minute.

“We didn’t put in our best performance and we’re not in our best form but we’re six points in the lead so it’s all in our hands,” said Inter’s assistant coach Aleksandar Kolarov.

“We’re missing a bit of aggressiveness and lucidity, maybe it’s tiredness from all the matches we’ve played.”

Esposito’s ninth goal of his debut Inter season, which came from a pin-point Nicolo Barella cross, was good news for the Italian national team, which faces Northern Ireland on Thursday in the semifinals of World Cup play-offs.

The burly 20-year-old, who was denied by David de Gea in stoppage time, is likely to feature for the Azzurri who are desperately trying to not miss a third straight World Cup, although Moise Kean was in bustling form for Fiorentina after returning from injury.

Kean is rusty in front of goal though and failed to get his toe to Marco Brescianini’s teasing low cross in the 29th minute and had a close-range finish ruled out for offside. Inter was the beneficiary of Fiorentina’s wastefulness but Cristian Chivu’s team has picked up two points from its last three matches and has allowed closest challenger AC Milan back into the Scudetto mix. Agencies

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