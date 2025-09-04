IOA welcomes full resumption of partnership with IOC and Olympic Solidarity Programmes

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) welcomed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to fully resume its partnership through the Olympic Solidarity Programmes.

“This milestone reflects the significant governance reforms and progress achieved within Indian sport in recent months,’ IOA said in a statement.

In a letter addressed to the president IOA, the IOC commended the positive measures taken by the IOA and the Government of India to strengthen the sporting ecosystem and support athletes at every level, from grassroots to elite.

The IOC highlighted two key developments: the formal appointment of Raghuram lyer as the IOA’s Chief Executive Officer and the adoption of the National Sports Governance Act by the Government of India-both seen as pivotal steps in building a stronger foundation for sport in the country.

With the reinstatement of Olympic Solidarity programmes, India’s athletes stand to be the greatest beneficiaries. The renewed support will provide direct funding and development opportunities to assist in training, preparation, and participation in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions. IANS

