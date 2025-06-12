Assam Government seeks urgent report on Olympic Value Education Programme in Schools

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Sports & Youth Welfare Department of Assam has issued an urgent directive to the Director of Elementary Education, calling for a comprehensive report on the implementation and impact of the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) across the state government's elementary schools.

In a letter, Joint Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare Department stated that the Chief Minister's office has sought detailed feedback on the progress of OVEP. The programme, aimed at instilling Olympic values among young students, is currently being implemented across all government-run elementary schools in Assam.

The letter instructs the Director to collect structured feedback from all District Elementary Education Officers. The responses must capture the programme's reach, effectiveness, and influence on students, and are to be compiled into a single report.

The department has marked the matter as "most urgent", setting a strict deadline of seven days from the date of issuance for the submission of the compiled report. Once received, the report will be forwarded to the Chief Minister's Office for further review.

The Olympic Value Education Programme is part of Assam's broader initiative to promote sports, discipline, and ethical values through education at the grassroots level.

The Assam Cabinet earlier took a decision to roll out OVEP in both government and private schools. OVEP programme was implemented in Assam in association with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) for the year 2024-2027.

