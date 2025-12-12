IOC approves LA28 Olympic hockey tournaments qualification system

Lausanne: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the qualification system for both women’s and men’s hockey tournaments at the next Olympic Games that will take place in Los Angeles, USA, in 2028. This is an important milestone in the build-up to the next Olympics. Like the editions since the Beijing Olympics in 2008, 12 teams per gender will participate in the quadrennial mega-event, including the host nation, the USA. The remaining 11 participating teams per gender will result from the FIH Pro League, the Continental Championships, and a fixed number of Olympic Qualification Tournaments, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) informed in a release on Thursday. The highest-placed nation in the FIH Hockey Pro League Seasons 2025-26 and 2026-27 will qualify for LA28. If the same team that wins the 2025-26 Season also wins the 2026-27 Season, the runner-up of the 2026-27 Season will qualify. Agencies

