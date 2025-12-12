Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Sunrise, Green Valley earn full points

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise AC continued their impressive run in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League, defeating Pride East Mavericks 4-1 at Judges Field here today. Pride East drew first blood in the 15th minute through Calvin Songante. However, Sunrise struck back strongly, netting four goals thereafter. Jwngbla Brahma scored the equaliser in the 51st minute, followed by goals from Samson Keishing (63rd minute), Abujam Santhoi Singh (87th minute), and Alfred Lal Rutsang (90+4 minute) to seal the emphatic win.

In the other match of the day, FC Green Valley secured full points with a 2-1 victory over NRL at the same venue. Seiminthang Hakoip scored a brace for Green Valley, while Rohan Manna pulled one back for NRL.

