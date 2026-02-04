IOC leader Coventry warns of ‘uncomfortable’ change coming to Olympics programmes

NEW DELHI: Change is coming to the Olympic programme of sports and events, and it is going to be uncomfortable for some, IOC president Kirsty Coventry cautioned on Tuesday. In a keynote speech before her first Olympic Games as its first female leader in its 130-year history, Coventry detailed a defining theme of her presidency.

Coventry set in motion last June a review of more than 450 medal events organised by more than 40 sports federations at the Summer and Winter Games.

“We have to be honest about what works and sometimes, more importantly, what doesn’t,” she said at the International Olympic Committee annual meeting ahead of the Milan Cortina Olympics opening on Friday.

“It means we have to look at our sports, disciplines, and events with fresh eyes to make sure we are evolving with our times,” Coventry said. “We will face difficult decisions and conversations—that’s part of change.

“I know these discussions can be, and potentially will be, uncomfortable, but they are essential if we are to keep the Games strong for generations to come.” Agencies

