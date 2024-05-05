IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings looking for revenge against Punjab Kings

Dharamsala: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to set their house in order and get back to winning ways when they face an upbeat yet unpredictable Punjab Kings for the second time in a row in the IPL match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Just three days back, PBKS outclassed CSK in their fortress at Chepauk by seven wickets.

The two defeats in the last three games at home have put Chennai in a spot. They are placed fifth on the table with 10 points, and the five-time champions will hope the change of venue ring in a change in fortunes as well with just four games to go and seal their place in the play-offs.

CSK's failure to step up the pace in the middle overs against the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar saw them post a below-par score of 162-7.

Their batting has become too dependent on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and six-hitting machine Shivam Dube and the moment one of them fails it puts the pressure on others who have not been consistent in bailing out the team.

While Gaikwad hit his fifth 50-plus score of the season to hold it together, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to capitalise on the starts, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sameer Rizvi struggled against spin.

CSK have also been hampered by health and fitness concerns of their pacers, including Deepak Chahar, who limped off holding his hamstring after bowling just two balls and is likely to miss the reverse clash against PBKS. IANS

