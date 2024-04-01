IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals register first win against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals registered their first victory in Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday night as they shocked Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

After scoring 191 runs, Delhi Capitals restricted Dhoni-led side at 175 runs in allotted overs. CSK lost both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) and Rachin Ravindra (2) inside 3 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Darly Mitchell rebuilt the innings and put on 68 runs for the third wicket before the later was claimed by Axar Patel after scoring 34 runs. Rahane (45 runs off 26 balls) went back in the 14th over.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja fought hard in the later part of the game. They needed 46 runs from the last two overs. Mukesh Kumar conceded 5 runs in the penultimate over while Anrich Nortje ensured DC’s victory with giving away 20 runs in the final over. Dhoni remained unbeaten at 37 off 17 balls with Jadeja (21 off 17 balls). CSK managed 171 runs in allotted overs losing 6 wickets.Mukesh Kumar took 3 wickets for 21.

Earlier, veteran opener David Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant hammered quick-fire half-centuries and Prithvi Shaw blazed to a 27-ball 43 as Delhi Capitals managed to post 191/5 in 20 overs.

Warner raced to his half-century in 32 balls while Rishabh Pant did one better as he scored his first half-century of IPL 2024 in 31 balls as Delhi Capitals after a slow start, exploded into action. Prithvi Shaw slammed a hat-trick of boundaries off Mustafizur Rahman as he and Warner raised 93 runs for the opening wicket.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 191/5 in 20 overs (David Warner 52, Rishabh Pant 51, Prithvi Shaw 43; Matheesha Pathirana 3-31) beat Chennai Super Kings 171/6 in 20 overs. Agencies

