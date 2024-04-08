IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians batter Romario Shepherd smashes 32 in one over against Delhi Capitals

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians batter Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the last over of the innings against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The West Indian hammered South African pacer Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours to power Mumbai to 234 for five in 20 overs. This was the sixth most expensive over in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MOST RUNS OFF ONE OVER IN IPL

37 - Chris Gayle off Prasanth Parameswaran (RCB vs KTK, Bengaluru; 2011)

37 - Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel (CSK vs RCB, Mumbai; 2021)

35 - Pat Cummins off Daniel Sams (KKR vs MI, Pune; 2022)

33 - Suresh Raina off Parvinder Awana (CSK vs KXIP, Mumbai; 2014)

33 - Manoj Tiwary & Chris Gayle off Ravi Bopara (KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata; 2010)

32 - Romario Shepherd off Anrich Nortje (MI vs DC, Mumbai; 2024). Agencies

