IPL 2024: Personal stuff aside, the team’s start has been fantastic, says Mitchell Starc

Visakhapatnam: Mitchell Starc, the left-arm fast-bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), said although he hasn’t had an ideal time in IPL 2024, the side making a fantastic start to the competition has been pleasing for him. Starc had figures of 2/25 in KKR’s massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday evening at Visakhapatnam, which look way better than figures of 0/53 and 0/47. Starc picked his first wicket of the season when Mitchell Marsh nailed the square-drive, but hit straight to cover-point.

Later, he had his second scalp when David Warner chopped on to his stumps, leaving DC at 33/4. “In a game of T20, we all need a little bit of luck, a few edges go by, a dropped catch or two, that’s T20 cricket. You move on pretty quickly, because the games come thick and fast.

“Probably not the start I wanted, but we’ve been winning games, so that’s what it’s about. We’re three-nil. And tonight, with bat and ball, we were pretty good, I think,” said Starc to the broadcasters after the match ended. IANS

