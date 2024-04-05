Nayar has basically been my guru in everything, says Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Visakhapatnam: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who impressed everyone with his 27-ball 54 to play a crucial hand in the side’s 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday evening, credited his mentor and team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for being his guru in all aspects leading to a stunning show with the bat.

“I think the way we’ve been practicing for the past few weeks, that’s gotten me used to playing at a good level. And that’s how it basically happened. My coach Abhishek Nayar, the way he’s made me practice, I didn’t really have to think too much when I went to bat.

“I just backed my instincts and I trusted that what I did during practice was enough. He has made me face tough circumstances during practice, so I think nothing will feel that tough in a match. Lots and lots of practice. If I keep doing that during practice, then it will come off in a match,” he said in the post-match press conference. IANS

Also Read: Sitaram Chhawchharia Under -19 Inter Organization Cricket tournament: WRNE beat Goalpara Cricket Academy

Also Watch: