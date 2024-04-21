IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for helping Surya kumar Yadav review decision

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

David and Pollard were hauled up for helping Suryakumar Yadav from the dugout with deciding to use DRS during the match played on Thursday. “David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees,” the IPL informed in a release on Saturday.

Both David and Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding, the IPL statement said.

Players are not allowed to take help from anyone from outside the field when using the Decision Review System (DRS). IANS

