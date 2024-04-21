Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Madrid: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Masters 1000 scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 5. The Madrid draw was due to be made on Monday, but organizers have been made aware that Djokovic will not be competing as he continues to carefully manage his schedule. The organisers have named Luca Van Assche, a Frenchman from Belgium, to replace Djokovic.

Djokovic, 36, advanced to the Monte Carlo semifinals before losing to Casper Ruud 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. In his most recent trip to Madrid, Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. The seasoned player triumphed in the men's singles championship in Madrid three times, in 2011, 2016, and 2019. IANS

