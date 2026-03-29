IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings arrive at Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chennai Super Kings have arrived at Guwahati ahead of their IPL season opener, scheduled for Monday at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara. However, fans in the city have been dealt a major disappointment, as MS Dhoni will miss the match due to injury.

Guwahati boasts a strong fan base for Dhoni, and his absence is expected to be keenly felt. Last season, the ACA Stadium witnessed a massive turnout when Rajasthan Royals faced Chennai Super Kings, underlining the enthusiasm of local supporters for the veteran cricketer.

The Chennai Super Kings squad landed in the city earlier this evening, drawing large crowds of cricket lovers at the airport eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Many fans were seen cheering, taking photos, and collecting autographs.

Following their arrival, the team headed straight to their hotel. They are scheduled to hold a training session on Sunday evening as they gear up for their opening clash.

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