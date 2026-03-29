Mumbai Indians eye sixth IPL crown as Hardik-led core opens 2026 campaign vs KKR at Wankhede

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will launch their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a clash against three-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, hoping to add another title to their tally.

Mumbai Indians, who jointly hold the record with Chennai Super Kings as the most successful team of IPL, won their fifth title five years back in 2020 and have struggled to impose themselves and reach the final since then. They underwent a period of transition before recovering some ground and making it to the Playoffs in IPL 2025 after finishing fourth at the end of the first stage. However, they went down to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, thus ending another season without the title.

For the 2026 season, the Reliance Industries-owned franchise has maintained its core by retaining skipper Hardik Pandya, former captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. They further strengthened their squad by bringing back New Zealand pacer Trent Boult and Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Quinton de Kock also returns after playing for them from 2019 to 2021, and the 33-year-old is likely to partner Rohit Sharma as an opener. IANS

Also Read: Kohli, Padikkal blitz powers RCB to ruthless chase in IPL 2026 opener against SRH