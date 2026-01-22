IPL 2026: Dishant Yagnik appointed as KKRs’ fielding coach

New Delhi: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Dishant Yagnik as their fielding coach ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Yagnik is set to bring a wealth of experience and a sharp eye for fielding excellence to KKR, with the franchise set to enter the IPL with a fresh, new-look support staff unit led by Abhishek Nayar (Head Coach), DJ Bravo (Mentor) Shane Watson (Assistant Coach), Tim Southee (Bowling Coach) and Andre Russell (Power Coach),” said KKR in a statement on Wednesday.

Hailing from Banswara in Rajasthan, Yagnik, 43, featured in 25 IPL matches from 2011 to 2014 for Rajasthan Royals. He played 50 first-class, 41 List A, and 56 T20 matches in his domestic career spanning 13 years. Since retiring, Yagnik has worked as a fielding coach in the league across multiple seasons. Yagnik was with the Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2025 as their fielding coach.

During his long stint with the Jaipur-based franchise, Yagnik worked extensively with the overseas players and nurturing the Indian cricketers. Yagnik is currently working with the Jammu & Kashmir senior men’s team as their fielding coach in the ongoing domestic cricket season.

In last year’s IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi, KKR had a busy day in acquiring as many as 13 players, including Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping Rs 25.2 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in the tournament’s history.

But his actual earnings will be capped to Rs 18 crore under a new IPL regulation with the rest of the money paid by KKR going to the BCCI’s player welfare fund. They also secured the services of Sri Lanka’s death overs bowling specialist Matheesha Pathirana for a massive Rs 18 crore.

KKR also acquired the likes of Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Akash Deep. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, and Daksh Kamra at the auction. (IANS)

