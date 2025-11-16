IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans retain core squad with Gill, Buttler, Sudharsan

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans have doubled down on continuity ahead of the IPL season, retaining a powerful core featuring captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, as the franchise submitted its final list of retained and released players to the BCCI before the November 15 deadline.

After a largely stable IPL 2025 campaign—where GT remained in the top half for most of the league phase before a late dip saw them lose their last three matches, including the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians—the management has opted for minimal chopping, choosing instead to reinforce its spine for another strong run.

A total of 19 players have been retained, including promising youngsters like Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, and Kumar Kushagra; established all-rounders Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore; and a seasoned pace contingent featuring Siraj, Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma. Jayant Yadav and Gurnoor Singh Brar also continue as part of a well-rounded unit. IANS

