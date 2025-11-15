BCCI U-23 Women’s T-20 Tournament: Jintimani Kalita to lead Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced its squad for the U-23 Women’s Team for the first two matches of the upcoming BCCI U-23 Women’s T-20 Tournament scheduled to be held in Haryana from November 24. Jintimani Kalita will lead the squad.

Team: Jintimani Kalita (captain), Mousumi Narah, Gayatri Gurung, Khushi Sarma, Florina Taye, Hemlata Payeng, Shivani Bishnoi (WK), Amontika Munda, Rima Pegu, Kaku Barman, Priyanka Kalita, Khusi Kumari, Akansha Shandilya, Gritickha Saikia, Neha Chanda.

Support Staff: Head Coach: Chetan B.Dhingra. Asst.Coach: Ashok Talukdar and Chanekya Sarma.

