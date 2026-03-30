IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings Ready to Roll

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have arrived in the city and are gearing up for their opening clash of the Indian Premier League, scheduled for Monday evening at the ACA Stadium.

However, cricket has, for the moment, taken a backseat, with the cityâ€™s weather emerging as the main talking point among fans. Guwahati has been witnessing intermittent showers over the past few days, and Sunday was no exception, as overcast skies brought persistent rain across most parts of the day. The forecast for Monday also predicts rain, raising concerns ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Putting weather worries aside, both teams are continuing their preparations for the match, which is set to begin at 7 PM. Rajasthan Royals, who are using the Barsapara venue as their home ground, arrived a few days ago and have already begun their practice sessions. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, reached Guwahati on Saturday and had their first training session at the venue this afternoon, getting a feel of the conditions.

The two sides have already made headlines this season with one of the biggest trade moves in IPL history. Sanju Samson has shifted to CSK after spending 11 seasons with Rajasthan Royals, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have moved to the Pink City. Both teams will be eager to bounce back after disappointing campaigns in IPL 2025, where Rajasthan finished ninth and CSK ended at the bottom of the table.

The Men in Yellow will be without their talismanic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is set to miss the first two weeks due to a calf strain. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returns after missing a major part of last season through injury.

For Rajasthan Royals, a new era begins under the leadership of Riyan Parag, who has been appointed full-time captain. Having previously led the side in a few matches, the youngster will look to guide his team from the front against a formidable CSK unit.

The pitch at the ACA Stadium is traditionally considered a batting paradise, offering flat surfaces with minimal assistance for bowlers. The last international match at the venue, a T20I between India and New Zealand in January, saw the hosts chase down a 150-plus target in just 10 overs.

In IPL history at the venue, the highest total is 199/4, scored by Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in 2023. Meanwhile, the highest successful chase stands at 152, achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals in 2025.

Head-to-head, the two sides have faced each other 31 times in the IPL, with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings holding a slight edge, having won 16 matches.

Also Read: Riyan Parag the best fit to lead Rajasthan Royals: Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara