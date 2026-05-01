IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Stars as GT Cruise Past RCB with 4-Wicket Win

Ahmedabad: Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front and scored 43 runs off just 18 balls as Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down a modest 156-run target in just 15.5 overs while losing six wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target, the Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start, led by their captain, Shubman Gill. He began aggressively, smashing a four and a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over. Gill continued his assault in the next over, taking on Josh Hazlewood with three fours and two sixes, helping GT race to 36 without loss after just two overs.

At the other end, Sai Sudharsan showed intent with a boundary but was dismissed in the same over by Bhuvneshwar, managing only six runs. RCB had a chance to strike again soon after, but Jitesh Sharma dropped a crucial catch to give Jos Buttler a lifeline.

RCB finally found success in the fifth over when Bhuvneshwar dismissed Gill, who was caught by Virat Kohli after a blistering 43 off 18 balls. However, the dropped chance proved costly as Buttler capitalised, striking boundaries and pushing GT to 69/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Buttler’s aggressive innings came to an end in the eighth over when Bhuvneshwar clean bowled him for 39 off 19 balls. Despite the setback, GT continued to progress steadily, with Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan guiding the team past the 100-run mark.

RCB fought back again, removing both Sundar and Shahrukh in the 11th over to keep the contest alive. However, Rahul Tewatia and Jason Holder steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Although Suyash Sharma dismissed Holder, Tewatia remained unbeaten on 27 and guided GT home comfortably with 25 balls to spare.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with three wickets, while Romario Shepherd picked up two.

After being put into bat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a slow start, with Mohammed Siraj conceding just six runs in the opening over. The momentum shifted quickly when Virat Kohli attacked Kagiso Rabada, smashing five consecutive boundaries in a 21-run over.

Despite the strong start, the Gujarat Titans bounced back as Siraj dismissed Jacob Bethell cheaply. Kohli soon followed, mistiming a shot off Rabada and getting caught by Rashid Khan for a quick 28 off 13 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal kept the scoring rate high, helping RCB reach 59/2 at the end of the powerplay. However, captain Rajat Patidar fell to Arshad Khan, caught by Jason Holder in a controversial decision that led to protests from RCB players.

The innings quickly unravelled as Holder dismissed Jitesh Sharma, while Rashid removed Tim David. Krunal Pandya also fell cheaply, leaving RCB struggling at 91/5.

Padikkal fought hard with a 40 off 24 balls, but was eventually bowled by Rashid Khan. The lower order failed to recover, with Romario Shepherd scoring 17, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer added small contributions.

RCB were eventually bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs. Arshad Khan starred with three wickets, while Holder and Rashid picked up two each in a dominant bowling display.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 155 all out in 19.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 40, Kohli 28; Arshad Khan 3-22, Rashid Khan 2-19, Jason Holder 2-29) lost to Gujarat Titans 158/6 in 15.5 overs ( Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 39; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-28, Romario Shepherd 2-30) by four wickets. IANS

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