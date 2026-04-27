Sai Sudharsan’s 87, Gujarat Titans Thrash CSK by 8 Wickets in Chennai IPL 2026 Clash

Chennai: A dominant top-order performance led by Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler helped Gujarat Titans chase down a 159-run target against hosts Chennai Super Kings with remarkable ease, sealing an eight-wicket win with 20 balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing 159, Gujarat got off to a brisk start despite some early discipline from the Chennai bowlers. Gill looked in fluent touch from the outset, striking three sixes in his 33 off 23 balls, while Sudharsan complemented him well as the duo stitched together a quickfire opening stand. The Titans raced to 55/0 in the Power-play, but soon after, Gill was stumped off Noor Ahmad, courtesy sharp glovework from Sanju Samson.

However, any hopes of a Chennai comeback were quickly extinguished as Sudharsan and Buttler took control. The left-hander continued his rich vein of form, bringing up a 33-ball fifty and targeting both spin and pace with authority. Buttler, after a watchful start, grew in confidence and found boundaries at crucial intervals, ensuring the required rate never became a concern.

The pair added a decisive partnership, with Sudharsan particularly severe on Akeal Hosein, smashing multiple sixes to tilt the contest firmly in Gujarat’s favour. Some missed chances by the fielders only added to Chennai’s woes as the Titans batters capitalised fully.

Sudharsan eventually fell for a superb 87 off 46 balls, laced with four boundaries and seven sixes, after a brilliant catch in the deep by Dewald Brevis. By then, however, the result was a mere formality. Buttler remained composed till the end and fittingly finished the chase in style, hammering a straight six to seal the win.

Earlier, CSK had posted 159, recovering well after a disastrous start. The pitch offered variable bounce, making strokeplay difficult in the first half of the innings. Their top order struggled to get going against disciplined bowling, but a crucial middle-overs revival helped them reach a fighting total.

Shivam Dube played a key role in that recovery, stitching an important partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo focused on batting deep after early setbacks, rotating strike effectively before accelerating towards the end. Dube’s approach against pace, in particular, helped Chennai regain momentum on a surface where timing the ball wasn’t easy.

Despite their late surge, Chennai’s total proved inadequate against a clinical Gujarat batting unit. The Titans’ top three once again showcased their consistency and firepower, chasing down the target with minimal fuss and reinforcing their reputation as one of the most formidable batting line-ups in the tournament.

With this comprehensive victory, GT returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses, while CSK were left to reflect on missed opportunities.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 158/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 74*, Shivam Dube 22; Kagiso Rabada 3-25, Arshad Khan 2-43) lost to Gujarat Titans 162/2 in 16.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 87, Jos Buttler 39*; Noor Ahmad 1-29, Akeal Hosein 1-46) by 8 wickets. IANS

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