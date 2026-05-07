IPL 2026: SRH Soar to Top with Commanding 33-Run Triumph Over PBKS

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a strong all-around performance to overpower Punjab Kings by 33 runs in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Their explosive batting, followed by disciplined bowling, played a key role, while PBKS’ poor fielding proved costly in this high-scoring match. Dropped catches off both Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen came back to haunt Punjab. The pair capitalised on important half-centuries, helping SRH secure a commanding total and ultimately take control of the game.

Batting first, SRH again showed their aggressive approach right from the start. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the pace with a quick beginning, continuing to dominate during the Power-play. They attacked early, pushing SRH forward and putting pressure on the PBKS bowlers. Even after losing an early wicket, the momentum hardly changed.

The real damage happened in the middle overs when PBKS let the game slip away. Ishan Kishan, benefitting from numerous lifelines - including dropped catches and a missed stumping - made the most of his opportunities. He scored a brisk 55, shifting gears effectively to keep the scoring rate high. Heinrich Klaasen also benefited from an early reprieve. He made Punjab pay with a fluent half-century, allowing SRH to easily pass the 200-run mark.

Their contributions, along with some late acceleration, lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a huge total, leaving Punjab Kings with a tough chase. The fielding mistakes, especially the dropped chances of two well-set batters, proved decisive moments that shifted the game solidly in SRH’s favour.

In response, Punjab Kings struggled to find the sustained momentum needed for such a challenging chase. Although there were brief moments of brilliance, the innings lacked the consistency to challenge SRH’s large total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a dream start with the ball, ripping through Punjab Kings’ top order inside the first six overs to seize complete control of the chase.

The damage was swift and brutal as both openers, Priyansh Arya (1 off 3) and Prabhsimran Singh (3 off 4), were sent back within the first seven balls - marking their lowest combined return in 26 innings together. Pat Cummins set the tone with clever captaincy, deceiving Arya with a short ball after pushing mid-on back, while Nitish Kumar Reddy struck immediately to remove Prabhsimran.

Eshan Malinga then piled on the pressure by dismissing Shreyas Iyer, who mistimed a hard-length delivery straight to mid-off. At 57/3 in the powerplay, despite the scoring rate, PBKS were already on the back foot, needing 179 runs off 84 balls.

Amid the early collapse, Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly attempted to steady the innings with a counter-attacking 33-run unbeaten stand, both contributing 22 runs each. Stoinis took the aggressive route, smashing Sakib Hussain for 19 in an over, while Connolly found boundaries off Malinga to keep the scoreboard ticking. Their partnership helped PBKS recover to an extent, but with three key wickets already down, the chase remained an uphill task, leaving SRH firmly in command.

Cooper Connolly stood out with a steady knock. His resistance remained one of the few bright spots in a challenging chase as he brought up his first T20 hundred, ending on an unbeaten 107 as Sunrisers Hyderabad soared to the top of the table with a 33-run victory.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 235/4 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 69, Ishan Kishan 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-32) beat Punjab Kings 202/7 in 20 overs (Cooper Connolly 107 not out, Marcus Stoinis 28; Pat Cummins 2-34, Shivang Kumar 2-45) by 33 runs. (IANS)

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