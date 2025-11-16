IPL 2026 UPDATE: Faf du Plessis, McGurk released from Delhi Capitals squad

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals on Saturday confirmed a 17-member retained core while parting ways with several big names, including Mohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis, as the franchise announced its player list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction scheduled later this year. After finishing fifth last season and narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the team opted for continuity at the top while making decisive calls on experience and overseas balance. Apart from Mohit and du Plessis, Delhi have released Sediqullah Atal, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Manvanth Kumar, and Darshan Nalkande. Donovan Ferreira has also exited the squad as part of a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals that brings Nitish Rana to Delhi.

The Capitals have retained their leadership and core performers, including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, and Tristan Stubbs. Young talents such as Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, and Vipraj Nigam have also been backed, signalling the franchise’s intention to develop a stable, long-term group. IANS

Also Read: 1st Test: India Eyes Victory with Jadeja's Four Wickets Toppling South Africa