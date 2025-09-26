Kumar Sangakkara Set to Return as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

JAIPUR: Kumar Sangakkara is set to return as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals after Rahul Dravid moved on from the role last month.

Sangakkara, who served as the head coach from 2021 to 2024, was elevated as the director of cricket last year, with former India captain Dravid taking over the lead coaching role.

However, after a disastrous season, marred by controversies, Dravid decided to part ways with the franchise as he turned down a ‘broader’ role with the franchise. Agencies

