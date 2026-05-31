IPL 2026: Vikram Solanki Hails ‘Phenomenal’ Gill-Sudharsan After GT’s Final Berth

New Chandigarh: Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki lavished praise on Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan after the pair’s match-winning opening stand powered the franchise into the IPL 2026 final, describing their adaptability and relentless hunger for runs as the foundation of one of the most successful partnerships in the tournament.

The duo added 167 runs for the opening wicket, putting Gujarat firmly on course for a seven-wicket victory and a place in Sunday’s title clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Speaking after the win, Solanki said the partnership’s success was the result of years of hard work and a willingness to adapt to different match situations.

“I thought all of their qualities were on display today. And it’s been a good number of years that that partnership has been flourishing. It is on the back of a lot of hard work. I can only imagine all of the work that Shubman has put in throughout his career to get to where he is as far as his batting is concerned. He’s an exceptional young man,” he told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“And sometimes you have to realise he’s still a young man. And to be playing the cricket that he is, to be batting the way he is, is just phenomenal,” he added.

Gill’s century, his fifth in the IPL, came at a strike rate of over 196 and effectively neutralised Rajasthan’s strong total that had been built around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant 96 and a late assault from Donovan Ferreira.

Solanki also highlighted Sudharsan’s role in the partnership, saying the left-hander’s classical batting style should not be mistaken for a lack of attacking intent.

“Sai is no less so. He might be a little younger in his journey, but you can see that he takes a fine example from Shubman and understands that actually his skills are what you and I might view as batsmanship, the sort of traditional form of batting,” he said.

“But there is no doubt in my mind that if a situation requires them to up the run rate and the wicket actually suits them playing that way, then they can adapt,” he added.

According to Solanki, the pair’s versatility across conditions and opposition attacks is what separates them from many other opening combinations.

“I think that’s their finest quality, their ability to adapt, given any sort of situation, given any wicket, given any opposition. That along with the fact that they have an immense appetite for run-scoring. Good habits to have.” IANS

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