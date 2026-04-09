IPL: Buttler joins elite 600-sixes club in T20s with blistering fifty against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans (GT) and England superstar batter Jos Buttler became the fifth batter to join the 600 six club in T20 cricket.

The veteran English batter achieved this milestone during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring 52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 192.59.

Now, Buttler has exactly 600 sixes in T20s with Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), Kieron Pollard (981 sixes), Andre Russell (784 sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (712 sixes) above him, as per CricViz.

This marks a return to form for Buttler, who smashes his first half-century after 16 innings. Before this, his previous fifty dated back to the SA20 season four for the Durban Super Giants (DSG) against Pretoria Capitals in January 2026.

He had a T20 World Cup to forget after this, scoring just 87 runs in eight innings at an average of 10.87, with a best score of 26. So far in the IPL 2026, Buttler has scored 116 runs in three innings at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of over 156, with a fifty.

In 20 T20 innings this year, Buttler has made 422 runs in 19 innings at an average of 23.44 and a strike rate of 140.66, with two fifties and a best score of 97*. (ANI)

Also Read: Wildcard Berrettini crushes error-prone Medvedev to reach Monte Carlo Masters third round