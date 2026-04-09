Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Clinch 1-Run Thriller Against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: A sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller went in vain as Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by one run during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday.

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

A sensational 92 from KL Rahul in 52 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes and knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and David Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close.

However, Miller missed a single on the penultimate over, leaving two needed in one. Miller missed the final ball, and Kuldeep was run out by Buttler while looking for a single.

During the chase, Pathum Nissanka gave the team a blazing start with three fours against Mohammed Siraj in the first over. KL also collected boundaries against Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. It was the final over of the power play by Ashok Sharma, which leaked 23 runs, including two fours and a six by Nissanka and a boundary by KL, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs and ending the powerplay in 63/0 in six overs.

The 76-run stand was ended by Prasidh Krishna, who got him caught by Rahul Tewatia for mid-off in the ninth over. However, KL took some revenge by smashing him for a four, six, six and four, bringing up his fifty in 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The 100-run mark came in 9.4 overs. However, Rashid Khan pushed back DC with quick dismissals of Nitish Rana (5) and a golden duck clean-up of Sameer Rizvi, reducing them to 101/3 in 10 overs.

David Miller tried to put a partnership with KL, but retired hurt for a 10-ball 12. Skipper Axar Patel walked in, but was dismissed by Rashid for just two runs, with DC at 134/4 in 14 overs. KL secured two boundaries against Ashok, bringing up DC’s 150-run mark in 15.3 overs. But as the partnership was developing, Tristan Stubbs was run out for six-ball seven courtesy a direct hit from Sai Sudharsan. DC was 160/5 in 16.4 overs.

Siraj delivered GT a big breakthrough, removing KL Rahul as he nicked it to Buttler behind the stumps. DC was 166/6 in 17 overs. Miller and Vipraj Nigam brought the equation down to 36 in the final two overs. However, a wide by Siraj and a six, four and six by Miller opened the game further for DC, bringing down the equation to 19 runs in nine balls. A four over the keeper’s head by Vipraj helped bring down the deficit to 14 in seven balls. With 23 runs leaked, DC needed 13 runs in six balls. With two needed in two, Miller denied a single. On the last ball, Miller missed the ball, and Kuldeep was run out. Rashid (3/17) and Prasidh (2/52) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT. (Agencies)

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