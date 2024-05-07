IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal bats for Hybrid pitches in India

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Monday witnessed an unveiling of India’s first-ever hybrid pitch.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal and Paul Taylor, former England international cricketer and SIS’s International Cricket Director along with other dignitaries from HPCA were present on the occasion.

“I’m thrilled to witness the inauguration of India’s first SISGrass hybrid pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. This remarkable development showcases the progressive spirit that is driving Indian cricket forward. By adopting innovative solutions like the ICC-approved hybrid pitches, we aren’t just ensuring a sustainable future for the sport, but also building another avenue for growth,” Dhumal said at the event.

The hybrid pitch consists of polymer fibre with the natural turf inside cricket stadiums and pitches. This composition is more resilient to stresses created during play, helps to prolong the life of pitches, guarantees an even bounce, and eases pressure on busy groundskeepers. The completed installations are still predominantly natural grass, with only 5% polymer fibre used. This ensures that the characteristics of an all-natural pitch are maintained

Taylor, SIS’s International Cricket Director, said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) for collaborating with us on this pioneering project. We are pleased to announce the successful installation and implementation of hybrid cricket pitches at the iconic Dharamshala Stadium.

“As a BCCI-approved initiative, this encourages us to set the stage for further explorations of hybrid pitches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. We aim to expand opportunities that strengthen cricket at the grassroots level for more participation and ensure that our pitches can endure the game’s rigours.”

The ‘Universal Machine’, used in Dharamshala to install the hybrid surface, was first developed by SISGrass in 2017. It has already demonstrated its effectiveness in the UK where it was used to install SISGrass at almost every County ground in England, including internationally recognised venues like Lord’s, The KIA Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and Trent Bridge. (IANS)

