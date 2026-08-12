IPL cricketer Abishek Porel arrested in Bengal on rape charges

Kolkata: Cricketer Abishek Porel, who plays for the Bengal cricket team and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was arrested in connection with a criminal case registered on the complaint of a medical student alleging rape, criminal intimidation and other serious offences, the police said on Tuesday.

The Bengal cricketer was arrested by the Hooghly district police from Emami City under the Dum Dum police station, according to Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh.

Earlier in June, the victim lodged a police complaint alleging that he engaged in a sexual relationship under the false promise of marriage and subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation.

A case has been registered against Porel under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage, along with provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

“In connection with Mogra PS Case No. 346/26, registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act, the prime accused, namely Abishek Porel (Cricketer), has been arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum Police Station in connection with the aforesaid case alleging that he cohabited with a woman on the promise of marriage,” said a senior police officer. IANS

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