Rhodes, Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural European T20 Premier League

Mumbai: Rotterdam Dockers on Tuesday unveiled their official jersey ahead of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), with co-owners Jonty Rhodes and actor John Abraham attending the event in the city.

The jersey unveiling marked another milestone ahead of the launch of the ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league, which will bring together players from Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland alongside established international stars.

Rhodes, a former South Africa cricketer and co-owner of Rotterdam Dockers, said the franchise has an opportunity to play a key role in the development of cricket across Europe.

“Rotterdam is the gateway to Europe, and the Rotterdam Dockers have a unique opportunity to become a backbone for cricket in the region, much like the dockers who built the city," Rhodes said.

"Being part of the ETPL is exciting because it gives us a platform to develop the young talent already present in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, while helping take the game forward across the continent. We want to compete for the trophy from day one, but our bigger ambition is to build something that can have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in Europe," he added.

Abraham, who is also a co-owner of the franchise, said the league could help expand the reach of cricket while creating opportunities for young players.

"Sport has always been a big part of my life, and being part of the European T20 Premier League gives us an opportunity to contribute to the growth of cricket in Europe, particularly by developing grassroots talent across the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland," Abraham said.

"With the calibre of players involved and the vision behind the league, I genuinely believe the ETPL can play a role in making cricket a truly global sport, and I'm incredibly excited to be part of this journey with Rotterdam Dockers," he added.

Rotterdam Dockers will begin their campaign against Amsterdam Flames in the opening match of the inaugural ETPL on August 26 in Voorburg. IANS

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