IPL: Stuck to what I do and it came off beautifully, says Sanju Samson

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson admitted that even a brief lean patch can trigger significant self-doubt, but credited a "back to basics" approach for him making an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals.

“Feels great thanks to you (Ravi Shastri). I think you seem to be my lucky person to meet before every game, so please come before every game, sir. To be very honest, I think that, however many forms you are in, however many matches you have won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind.

“But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in myself and just stick to my scoring patterns, actually. So a lot of thoughts came, I think, should I go harder in the start, or should I change my game plan? But I definitely want to stick to what was working, and luckily it came off beautifully today,” Samson said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

He also noted that the Chepauk surface offered early challenges for the batters, particularly during the Power-play, before easing up as the game progressed. “I think to start, it was definitely holding a bit. It was sticking a bit, and when Axar bowled in the Power-play, the ball was holding with the new ball.

“But when the ball became old, I think it got a great wicket to bat on. And we just stuck to our basics, and Aayush definitely had a great partnership with Aayush (Mhatre, who made 59). I think he’s such a great youngster. I think I really enjoyed batting with him,” he added. IANS

Also Read: CSK Register First Win; Samson’s 115, Mhatre’s 59 Down DC by 23 Runs