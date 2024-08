Ipswich: Ispwich Town have signed Sweden international Jens Cajuste from Napoli on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Swedish side Orgryte before making the move to FC Midtjylland in 2018, where he won two Danish cups and a Danish Superliga title across a four-year period with the club. IANS

Also Read: Liverpool Kick Off Arne Slot Era with 2-0 Victory Over Ipswich Town; Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Record

Also Watch: