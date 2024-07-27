Everton Complete Loan Signing Of Jesper Lindstrom From Napoli

Liverpool: Everton have completed the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli. The Denmark international will spend the 2024/25 campaign with the Blues, and the agreement includes an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Lindstrom, an attacking midfielder who can operate in a number of roles across the front line, becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and loan recapture of Jack Harrison.

Speaking to Evertontv after sealing his move to Goodison Park, Lindstrom said, “I feel very good. It’s amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I’ve seen, very good facilities as well. I’m very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit. I actually heard of Everton’s interest a while ago – not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Born in Taastrup, Denmark, 24-year-old Lindstrom began his professional career in his homeland with Brøndby, making a senior debut for his boyhood club aged 18.

“I’ve spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that’s another reason I’m here – because I need that trust from the coach and from my teammates. I’m ready to show them I can help,” added the Danish international.

After two strong seasons – which included 22 goal involvements (11 goals, 11 assists) in 41 Superliga appearances – he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021.

