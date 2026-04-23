Iran Says Fully Prepared for 2026 World Cup Participation

Tehran: Iran is fully prepared for its national football team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday.

According to the Al Jazeera website, Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told state broadcaster IRIB that the Ministry of Sports and Youth has ensured all necessary arrangements for the team’s participation.

Iran has qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. As per the current schedule, their matches are slated to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will feature 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and culminating at New York New Jersey Stadium with the final on 19 July.

Geopolitical tensions had earlier raised concerns over Iran’s participation on US soil, following the United States and Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliatory attacks on U.S. assets across the Middle East.

Comments from US President Donald Trump intensified the situation after he expressed reservations about the team’s safety, suggesting it might not be appropriate for Iran to play in the United States.

As per current development, Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran before the earlier two-week truce lapsed, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations and further claiming that the Iranian government was “seriously fractured”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders. He also stated that the US military would remain on alert while maintaining a blockade until further diplomatic progress is made.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, with the opening game scheduled in Mexico City and the final to be held in New Jersey. (ANI)

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