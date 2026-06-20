Iran to File FIFA Complaint Over US Travel Curbs Ahead World Cup Clash With Belgium

Tehran: The Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) has expressed disappointment over the travel restrictions imposed on the team by the co-hosts USA during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and has decided to lodge an official complaint to the governing body, FIFA, on the following matter.

Iran players are only allowed to fly into the USA a day before they have a game and have to leave the country on the same day as a match under the conditions of their visas, which could be a big hurdle in their preparation for Sunday’s clash against a tough side, Belgium.

In a statement released on Friday, the federation said: “The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes.

“Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with Fifa through the appropriate channels. Despite these limitations, Iran’s national team will continue its preparation programme and remain fully focused on its upcoming match against Belgium,” the statement added. IANS

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