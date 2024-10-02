Irani Cup 2024: Mumbai reach 237/4 in 68 overs against Rest of India on Day 1

Lucknow: The Irani Cup 2024 kicked off dramatically at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday with Rest of India’s Mukesh Kumar wreaking havoc against Ranji champions Mumbai. However, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 86 helped Mumbai recover from an early collapse and with the help of Shreyas Iyer (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (54 not out) took the former champions to 237/4 at the stumps on Day 1.

Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, Rest of India have won the competition 30 times, while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

Brief scores: Mumbai 237/4 in 68 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 86 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 54 batting, Shreyas Iyer 57; Mukesh Kumar 3-60) vs Rest of India. IANS

