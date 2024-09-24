Maharashtra Cabinet approves plot to Ajinkya Rahane for cricket academy

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday gave its approval to a 2,000 square metre plot of land situated at Bandra Reclamation to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane for setting up a sports facility, on a 30-year lease.

Earlier, this plot was allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor cricket training centre.

But since no work was done on this plot, the government took it back from Gavaskar. In the wake of non-use of the plot it was being used by slum dwellers for unlawful activities.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) therefore passed a resolution and recommended the state government to give that plot to Rahane. Rahane thanked the Maharashtra government for its decision.

In his post on social media platform X, Rahane said, “Thank you Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar for supporting my vision of a world-class cricket academy and sports facility in Mumbai. (IANS)

