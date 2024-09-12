Irani Cup to be played in Lucknow from October 1-5

New Delhi: The 2024/25 Irani Cup game, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai from October 1 to 5, has been shifted to Lucknow. The match will be played between current Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai and a Rest of the India side selected by the national selection committee.

Several officials in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) have confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that they will be hosting the Irani Cup game, which will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As of now, the venue is hosting second season of the six-team UPT20 League. IANS

