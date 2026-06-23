Iran’s Unbeaten World Cup Start ‘Will Be Written in History,’ Says Coach After Turbulent Build-Up

Los Angeles: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei believes his team’s unbeaten start to the World Cup will be written in its footballing history after a turbulent build-up marked by war-related disruption, travel complications and limited preparation.

Iran followed its opening draw against New Zealand with another point on Sunday, holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles to move on to two points in Group G.

Ghalenoei said the result had to be viewed in the context of the difficulties his squad had faced over the past six months.

“I want to go back six months,” he told reporters. “We were in war conditions for six months, we didn’t have our league operating.”

The coach said visa delays, travel restrictions and cancelled friendlies had severely disrupted preparations, with players split between those based inside and outside the country.

“Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible,” he said.

Iran had less than 16 hours of training before facing Belgium and continue to face demanding travel schedules during the tournament, with the team due to return to its base in Mexico’s Tijuana before preparing for Friday’s clash with Egypt in Seattle.

Despite those challenges, Ghalenoei said avoiding defeat in the opening two matches represented a landmark achievement.

“Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our footballing history,” he said. “I don’t think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and play like this.” IANS

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