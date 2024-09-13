Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh on path to recovery following liver transplant surgery

New Delhi: Ireland’s all-rounder Simi Singh said he is now on the path to recovery following a successful liver transplant surgery. Earlier this month, it came to light that Simi is suffering from acute liver failure and is in need of a transplant.

“Hi Guyz. Just an update that I’ve gone through my liver transplant surgery. And it was a 12 hour long surgery and now in recovery phase. It was a case wrong prescribed antibiotics and steroids which lead to liver failure I’m extremely fortunate to have my wife who eventually became the donor. I want to thank everyone for their message and prayers,” wrote Simi on his Instagram story.

Simi was feeling unwell in Ireland and returned home to India for further treatment in June this year. Following the treatment at PGI Chandigarh, the doctors realised Simi has acute liver failure and referred him to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

His father-in-law Parvinder Singh said at that time Simi’s wife Agamdeep will donate part of her liver to give the cricketer a new lease of life. The developments related to Simi’s health were also confirmed by Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom, who called the all-rounder central figure within Irish cricket – whether at international, provincial or club level.

Simi, 37, has played 35 ODIs for Ireland, and made 53 T20I appearances, including playing for the country in 2021 and 2022 Men’s T20 World Cups. Born and brought up in Mohali, Simi made his debut for Ireland in 2017 after moving to the country in 2005, when he couldn’t break into senior-level cricket in India. IANS

Also Read: Ireland women beat England in ODI for the first time in 23 years

Also Watch: