England men’s team to tour Ireland first time since 2019 for three-match ODI series

New Delhi: England men’s team will be touring Ireland for the first time since 2019 when the side travels to the country for a three-match ODI series scheduled from September 17-21 in 2025, though the venues are yet to be confirmed.

Ireland and England have met on 15 previous occasions in men’s ODIs, with Ireland winning twice, England 11 times, and two games ending in ‘no results’. Cricket Ireland expressed delight over the men’s team scheduled to arrive in the country next year for ODIs, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

“We are delighted to confirm this series – it will in fact be the first-ever three-match one-day series between the two sides played in Ireland, and the first fixture between the two teams in Ireland since May 2019,” said Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, in a statement. IANS

