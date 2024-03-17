Ireland claim first T20I after Afghanistan falls short in run chase

Sharjah: Ireland claimed victory in the first T20I of its three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Friday night, winning by 38 runs.

Ben White and Josh Little starred with the ball for the tourists, while Harry Tector hit an undefeated half-century as Ireland took a 1-0 series lead against host Afghanistan.

Needing 150 to win, Afghanistan got off to a nightmare start when Mark Adair claimed the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the very first ball of the innings. Gurbaz’s opening partner, Sediqullah Atal, soon joined him when Little had him caught off Tector for one.

The Irish left-armer then bowled Azmatullah Omarzai first ball to set up a hat-trick opportunity in just the second over of the innings.

White then took over the attack and dismissed top-scorer Mohammad Ishaq for 32, Mohammad Nabi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai and Nangeyalia Kharote to finish with figures of 4-20.

The tail was left with too much to do and despite resistance from Naveen-ul-Haq, who scored a knock of 13 off 15 balls, Afghanistan was all out for 111 after 18.4 overs.

Already a successful tour thanks to Ireland’s first Test match win on March 1, the tourist can sew up the T20I series by winning the second match on Sunday in Sharjah. Agencies

