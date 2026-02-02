Ireland qualifies for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Kirtipur: The Ireland cricket team has secured its spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in June this year, with the help of a dominating display in the Super Six stage of the global qualifiers being played in Nepal.

Ireland registered three wins in five matches played in the stage and became the third team to be selected from the qualifiers after Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Ireland will play their first T20 World Cup since 2023. They confirmed their berth by defeating Thailand Women by 62 runs in their last match at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, on Sunday. IANS

