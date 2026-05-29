Irfan Pathan hails Jofra Archer’s fitness as key to Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 surge

New Delhi: Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan said the biggest positive for Jofra Archer this season has been his fitness, noting the Rajasthan Royals pacer’s ability to play consistently and deliver hostile spells without breaking down has been instrumental in the side’s run to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2026.

After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a stunning 97, Archer then delivered a fiery new-ball spell by claiming three wickets to derail Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase. Archer’s hostile lengths and accuracy ensured SRH were bowled out for 196, sealing RR’s passage to Qualifier 2, where they will meet Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on Friday.

So far Archer has 24 wickets from 15 games in IPL 2026 and is the third leading wicket-taker in the competition. “The biggest positive for Jofra Archer this season is his fitness. He has played almost every match without breaking down, which has been his main issue in the past. This year, his pace is back up, and his line has been excellent.

“His over to Ishan Kishan went for a few runs, but he kept bowling hard lengths close to the stumps. Eventually, he got his wicket. He also hit the stumps consistently, especially against Travis Head. Archer targeted Head and delivered a magical ball to dismiss him, perfect line. On the New Chandigarh pitch, most of his deliveries were back of a length.

“He didn’t try to bowl too full - he was in good rhythm, and that is why he picked up three crucial wickets. If those early wickets hadn’t fallen, Sunrisers Hyderabad would have gotten much closer. Without Jofra Archer’s early breakthroughs, the match could have been very different,” said Pathan on Star Sports. IANS

Also Read: Osaka edges Vekic in French Open thriller as teen Kouame ignites Paris crowd