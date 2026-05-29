Osaka edges Vekic in French Open thriller as teen Kouame ignites Paris crowd

Paris: Naomi Osaka secured a close victory in one of the most competitive matches of the women’s draw on Thursday, beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-6(1), 6-4 after nearly two hours of intense baseline exchanges at Court Simonne-Mathieu in the French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion persisted with her promising comeback on clay by advancing to the third round of Roland-Garros. There, she will encounter the emerging American teenager Iva Jovic in a first-ever match between two players at very different career stages.

Although the scoreline indicated a straight-sets victory, the match was scarcely comfortable. Vekic, who won Olympic silver at last year’s Paris Games, consistently pressured Osaka and even held serve to start the match, but momentum shifted markedly in the Japanese player’s favour. Osaka raised her game during the tie-break, winning it 7-1, and maintained a close lead in the second set to advance to the last 32.

Osaka’s victory signifies her best performance in Paris since 2019 and only her fourth time reaching the third round at Roland-Garros. Although clay was once seen as her least suitable surface, her improved movement and patience during the first week indicate her increasing comfort on the red dirt. As has become customary on her return to the tour, Osaka also drew attention before stepping on court with another striking fashion choice, a layered white skirt worn over a sparkling dress as she entered. Waiting for her in the next round is one of the tournament’s youngest remaining players. Eighteen-year-old Jovic delivered one of the day’s most emphatic performances, dismantling fellow American Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3.

The opening set lasted just 20 minutes as Jovic dominated the 25th seed with aggressive returns and continuous baseline play. Navarro never regained his rhythm, and the teenager secured a commanding win in only 78 minutes. The result was particularly meaningful for Jovic, who had been defeated by Navarro just eight days earlier in Strasbourg while preparing for Roland-Garros. That loss occurred in three sets during Navarro’s successful run to the title at the WTA 500 tournament, making Thursday’s performance a strong comeback from the young American.

World no 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Elsa Jacquemot 7-5 6-2 to reach the third round.

Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli beat China's Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the French Open's third round for the second year straight.

French teenager Moïse Kouamé thrilled home fans by reaching the third round after beating Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8).

The 17-year-old Kouamé held firm in a contest lasting just under five hours on a sun-drenched Court Suzanne-Lenglen. He clawed back from 5-3 down in the fifth set to force a decisive tiebreaker, and rallied again from 8-7 down in the tiebreaker.

He won with a drop shot that his Paraguayan opponent got his racket to but could only pat into the net.

Kouamé dropped onto his back and, when he got back up, put both hands on his head in disbelief. Then he thumped his chest and pointed to all sides of the crowd. The No. 318-ranked Kouamé was overcome with emotion.

He slumped back in his chair with a towel on his head as joyful fans chanted “Merci Moïse, Merci Moïse,” at Roland Garros.

Kouame next faces Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Alexander Zverev continued his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title with a comfortable victory over ailing Czech Tomas Machac in the second round.

The German second seed will face home player Quentin Halys on Friday for a place in the second week at Roland Garros after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win in the night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In other second round matches, Martin Landaluce beat Vit Kopriva 1-6 2-6 6-4 7-5 6-0, Francisco Cerundolo beat Hugo Gaston 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1, Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-4, Flavio Cobolli beat Wu Yibing 6-4 6-4 6-4, Zachary Svajda beat Adam Walton 6-3 6-4 6-7 6-2, Learner Tien beat Facundo Díaz Acosta 7-5 4-6 3-6 7-6 6-3, Casper Ruud beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-3 6-2 6-4.

In women’s section, Diane Parry beat Ann Li 6-3 6-4, Daria Kasatkina beat Susan Bandecchi 7-5 7-6, Maria Sakkari beat Claire Liu 6-7 6-3 6-3, Anna Kalinskaya beat Alina Korneeva 7-6 6-4, Camila Osorio beat Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-7 7-5, Maja Chwalinska beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0, Diana Shnaider beat McCartney Kessler 7-6 6-1, Oleksandra Oliynykova beat Kimberly Birrell 6-3 0-6 7-6, Madison Keys beat Antonia Ružic 6-4 6-4, Coco Gauff beat Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-2. Agencies

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