ISL 2024: NorthEast United FC ready for first home game on Sunday

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will play their first home games of the season in ISL on Sunday. The side will face Kerala Blasters FC in the match which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in the city and will kick off at 7-30 in the evening.

The Highlanders would look to bounce back from a late 2-3 defeat against Mohun Bagan in their last game. In their season opener, the Highlanders had defeated newcomers Mohammedan SC 1-0 away.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters also had a mixed start to their season after two home games. Mikael Stahre’s men lost to Punjab FC 1-2 before winning against East Bengal FC by the same margin.

Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of the NorthEast United FC expressed that the team is waiting to play their first home game and he expected it to be a difficult one. “It will be a difficult game for both of us. It will be a tactical game and I think the team who keeps their cool and stays organised will win,” he said.

Hamza Regragui, who missed the last game due to illness, feels he is ready for the challenges of the ISL. “I feel good, the team and the staff are very good. It’s like a big family here and we are training hard every day in the field, fully focused on the challenges ahead,” he said.

The last time NorthEast United FC faced Kerala at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the ISL, Nestor Albiach and Jithin MS goals earned the Highlanders a 2-0 victory over the visitors and Juan Pedro Benali’s men would be eager to repeat the performance in their first home game of the season.

Head-to-Head

Out of 20 fixtures between these two teams in the ISL, NEUFC have won five games and Kerala Blasters FC have emerged victorious eight times. Seven matches have resulted in a draw.

